Duffy’s sad update after kidnap ordeal

Duffy has broken her silence nearly a month after revealing to fans that she was held captive, drugged and raped.

The 35-year-old singer, known for her 2008 hit song Mercy, said that she is feeling "freer" and will be putting out a new song to lift spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In what appears to be a letter written to English radio DJ Jo Whiley, Duffy wrote on Instagram, "Hi Jo (Whiley), Hope you are well and keeping safe. Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want."

She continued: "Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won't be mad, they are lovely people. So here's a song … here's 'Something Beautiful.' It's just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits."

Duffy said she would not be releasing the song but thought it would be nice for people on lockdown to hear.

She also wrote that while she initially said she would be doing an interview about her horrific sexual assault, she has been unable to follow through so far.

"You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer," she said. "Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it's harder than I thought. I will follow up in writing soon."

In February, Duffy revealed on Instagram that she had been drugged, raped and held captive.

"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why," she wrote on Instagram at the time in a post that has since been deleted. "The truth is, and please trust me I am OK and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived," she said.

Welsh singer Duffy explained her 10-year absence from the public in a harrowing post last month.

"The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine."

