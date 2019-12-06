Duff is chuffed with national selection
It's almost a case of whatever she touches turns to gold.
Gladstone’s Sophie Duff is riding the crest of a wave and her latest achievement is selection in the Under-18 Girls’ Australian Emus team.
The team will play in the Youth Trans-Tasman test Series in Newcastle from January 24-26.
Duff’s selection came on the back of impressive sessions at training camps and carnivals.
“We played carnivals all year round that the selectors watch and from that there was a training trial camp,” Duff said.
The two-day training camp was in Sydney and also consisted of games in which players competed against each other.
A classy and more than competent competitor in athletics and rugby, Duff praised those who have helped her the most.
“My mum and dad have been a massive help alongside my touch football coach Tracey Upton,” she said.
With the Trans-Tasman not until late next month, Duff and her Aussie teammates will go through another training camp next month before the tests against the Kiwis.
While the under-18 national team aims to beat its cross-Tasman rivals, Duff has already claimed three national championships in three different codes.
Just last week, Duff was a member of the victorious Queensland Rugby Sevens team that beat New South Wales in a thriller.
“It was a really exciting experience and I am really grateful for,” she said.
“We ended up beating them 19-15.”
Duff also scored an important try.
Duff claimed back-to-back national titles in triple jump.
She won a gold medal at the 2016 Australian All Schools Championships in Canberra and backed up with the under-15 women’s triple jump at the Australian Athletics Championships in 2017.
Duff was also a member of three Queensland Touch teams that won national titles 2015-18.