Duff is chuffed with national selection

TOUCH: It’s almost a case of whatever she touches turns to gold.

Gladstone’s Sophie Duff is riding the crest of a wave and her latest achievement is selection in the Under-18 Girls’ Australian Emus team.

Gladstone pair receive top Aussie honour

Best players in Touch Australia to be here this weekend

The team will play in the Youth Trans-Tasman test Series in Newcastle from January 24-26.

Duff’s selection came on the back of impressive sessions at training camps and carnivals.

“We played carnivals all year round that the selectors watch and from that there was a training trial camp,” Duff said.

Sophie Duff starred at the recent NTL in Coffs Harbour. PICTURE: Pops Photos

The two-day training camp was in Sydney and also consisted of games in which players competed against each other.

A classy and more than competent competitor in athletics and rugby, Duff praised those who have helped her the most.

“My mum and dad have been a massive help alongside my touch football coach Tracey Upton,” she said.

With the Trans-Tasman not until late next month, Duff and her Aussie teammates will go through another training camp next month before the tests against the Kiwis.

While the under-18 national team aims to beat its cross-Tasman rivals, Duff has already claimed three national championships in three different codes.

Just last week, Duff was a member of the victorious Queensland Rugby Sevens team that beat New South Wales in a thriller.

Sophie Duff scores a try in rugby for Queensland. PICTURE: Contributed

“It was a really exciting experience and I am really grateful for,” she said.

“We ended up beating them 19-15.”

Duff also scored an important try.

Duff claimed back-to-back national titles in triple jump.

She won a gold medal at the 2016 Australian All Schools Championships in Canberra and backed up with the under-15 women’s triple jump at the Australian Athletics Championships in 2017.

Duff was also a member of three Queensland Touch teams that won national titles 2015-18.