'Dude you won': $65k boat winner still pinching himself

THUMBS UP: Laurie Tooker and the boat he won at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp. Matt Taylor GLA060518BOAT

LAURIE Tooker thought he was dreaming when he heard his name announced as the winner of the 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp major prize, the Sea Jay 550 Trojan fishing boat.

Thinking it was too good to be true he had won the $65,000 prize, it took a nudge from a mate to snap him back to reality.

"My mate said 'dude, you won' and I didn't hang around once they called my name,” Mr Tooker said.

"I'm pretty stoked and I don't know how to describe it,” he said.

Coming back to reality, Mr Tooker high-tailed it down to the front stage inside the two-minute deadline to claim his prize.

The shock of it all still hadn't fully sunk in while on stage to collect his prize.

"It was all just a blur,” he said. '

"People were shaking my hand and taking photos of me and I was a bit shell-shocked about winning.”

Mr Tooker recently sold his previous boat and had not got around to replacing it.

The Sea Jay Trojan 550 is powered by a 150hp four-stroke Yamaha outboard, has Garmin electronics and tandem trailer and is valued at $65,000.

The Sea Jay also has a proven Samurai Hull which is an integral part of the hull design to keep passengers dry and comfortable.

Above the steering wheel there is space to house a modern extra-large sounder and GPS screens as well as vital engine data displays.

The Sea Jay Trojan has family-friendly wide side decks that continue around the cabin to the bow of the boat covered in non-slip material.

Mr Tooker is a keen participant in the Boyne Tannum HookUp and has been taking part for about six or seven years.

Waiting for the weather to clear, Mr Tooker was keen to christen the boat and give it a fitting name.

"I'm going to try to take it out this weekend and think of name to call it,” he said.

Having a premonition about the one in 3000 chance of winning, Mr Tooker got his car ready just in case.

"I put the towbar on the car before the HookUp and it must have been a good luck sign I was going to win,” he said.