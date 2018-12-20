Dude, where's my Uber?

MORE DRIVERS: Uber said more drivers will be available soon for the Gladstone region.

MORE DRIVERS: Uber said more drivers will be available soon for the Gladstone region. WILL OLIVER

HAVE you had the chance to try an Uber in Gladstone lately?

Many people have been eager to give the ridesharing app a go, however they have been finding out there are no cars available to book.

An Uber spokesperson has addressed the concerns and said residents have been using the service regularly.

"Gladstone residents have been calling out for ridesharing for a while now,” they said.

"We've been humbled by the positive response from locals following Uber's announcement to launch in the community.”

They ask for patience from customers as more drivers will be online in the region, which would be in the next 6-8 weeks.

"We have several drivers in Gladstone that are signed up and have gone through our background checks and accreditation process,” they said.

"We look forward to helping move Gladstone locals around their city as more riders and driver-partners use the app regularly.”

Uber launched on Thursday December 6, just in time for the Christmas and New Year holiday periods.

The region's first Uber driver, Anitas Sujeevan said more people in Gladstone have tried the service.

"There has been a better improvement now that many new people have started using the Uber app,” Mr Sujeevan said.

"I am so happy, the weekends are the best.”

He said he can get 10-15 trips per day between 6.00am-5.00pm when he is clocked on.

On The Observer's Facebook page, follwers were excited to try the service.

"So much cheaper than taxis and I have found the drivers a lot more friendly,” Leanne Mace said on Facebook. "Looking forward to giving them a go.”

Uber is still looking for people in the Gladstone region to sign up as drivers.

"If you're saving for a holiday or wanting to pay off some of those Christmas gifts, signing up to drive with Uber can be a great way to earn on the side,” they said.

Details on how to sign up are on their website.