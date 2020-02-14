Duck pond weeds could remain for several months

A WATER lettuce weed infestation in the duck pond, said to be the cause of dozens of fish deaths late last year, is still under observation.

Gladstone Regional Council introduced a biological control to the pond in an effort to kill off the weed.

The control, a weevil, is said to lay eggs in the leaves of the weeds, with the larvae eating through the plant tissue.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the biological control could take several months to be effective.

"We are seeing some positive signs the weevil is working and council is currently investigating other options including the removal of the weed," Cr Burnett said.

He said the council would continue to monitor the infestation as the seeds could lay dormant in the bed of the pond.