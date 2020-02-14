Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dead fish at Gladstone Duck Ponds 29 December 2019
Dead fish at Gladstone Duck Ponds 29 December 2019
News

Duck pond weeds could remain for several months

Sam Reynolds
14th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WATER lettuce weed infestation in the duck pond, said to be the cause of dozens of fish deaths late last year, is still under observation.

Gladstone Regional Council introduced a biological control to the pond in an effort to kill off the weed.

The control, a weevil, is said to lay eggs in the leaves of the weeds, with the larvae eating through the plant tissue.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the biological control could take several months to be effective.

"We are seeing some positive signs the weevil is working and council is currently investigating other options including the removal of the weed," Cr Burnett said.

He said the council would continue to monitor the infestation as the seeds could lay dormant in the bed of the pond.

More Stories

Show More
gladstone duck ponds gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIKEY: Croc hot spots around Gladstone revealed

        premium_icon CRIKEY: Croc hot spots around Gladstone revealed

        Environment There’s one spot that appears to be a favourite for the Aussie animal.

        • 14th Feb 2020 4:38 PM
        Historical addition to East Shores 1B project

        premium_icon Historical addition to East Shores 1B project

        News AN ICONIC piece of Gladstone’s maritime history is the latest addition to be...

        Free workshops to develop arts business skills

        premium_icon Free workshops to develop arts business skills

        News Brush up on your grant writing skills with free workshops hosted in conjunction...

        REVEALED: Streets targeted by thieves this week

        premium_icon REVEALED: Streets targeted by thieves this week

        Crime One suburb has been the choice of offenders in Gladstone this week.