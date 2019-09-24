Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Billy Browne with the U18 state champion trophy
Billy Browne with the U18 state champion trophy
Sport

Dual crowns for Browne at championship

NICK KOSSATCH
, nick.kossatch@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Sep 2019 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHTBALL: Players from the Gladstone Eight Ball Association and Port City Cue Sports competed at the Queensland Junior Championship in Brisbane.

RELATED STORY: Future eight-ball champion

RELATED STORY: Pair claim titles and win state selections in eightball comp

Once again prodigy Billy Browne stepped up to the plate to claim the under-18 and U15 state titles.

After his win against Jayden Dinga in the U15 decider, Browne then went on to defeat Gold Coast’s Nikolas Burnett in the final of the U18s.

Browne also made the U18 Queensland junior team after his third seeding in that age bracket prior to the finals.

“Billy had to play Dyllon Browne in the elimination final and such a close match with Billy winning through,” GEBA secretary Sandie Wright said.

“So Billy had to play Joe McClintock and such a hard match up as both were determined to reach the final with Billy defeating Joe McClintock.”

GEBA member and now Brisbane-based Alex Wright (Sandie’s son) finished fifth in the U23s after he was seeded second at the start of that competition.

He missed out on the play-offs by two frames

Port City Cue Sports pair Roxie Cooper and Tecoda Meares had a taste of U18 level and performed strongly in the U12 bracket in which they finished third and fourth respectively.

“Well done to all the juniors and also to Chad Baker for the weekend and a massive thank you to Norths Cue Sports for the use of their venue,” Wright said.

“Also a big thankyou to the people who helped run the events.”

Browne will compete at the Australian Junior Eight Ball Championship in Albury from January 13-19 next year.

eightball eight ball gladstone eight ball association port city cue sports
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Family not giving up hope for daughter

    premium_icon Family not giving up hope for daughter

    News Struck by cancer at a young age and now needing money for last resort lifesaving treatment

    • 24th Sep 2019 12:30 PM
    Public masturbator released from jail

    premium_icon Public masturbator released from jail

    News A GLADSTONE man has been released from parole after spending two weeks behind bars...

    O’Dowd to advocate for LGBTIQ Aussies

    premium_icon O’Dowd to advocate for LGBTIQ Aussies

    News The Flynn MP has vowed to combat discrimination against the LGBTIQ+ community after...

    Police find six points of meth in man’s undies

    premium_icon Police find six points of meth in man’s undies

    News A GLADSTONE man hid six points of meth in his underwear when police pulled over the...