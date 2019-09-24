Dual crowns for Browne at championship

EIGHTBALL: Players from the Gladstone Eight Ball Association and Port City Cue Sports competed at the Queensland Junior Championship in Brisbane.

RELATED STORY: Future eight-ball champion

RELATED STORY: Pair claim titles and win state selections in eightball comp

Once again prodigy Billy Browne stepped up to the plate to claim the under-18 and U15 state titles.

After his win against Jayden Dinga in the U15 decider, Browne then went on to defeat Gold Coast’s Nikolas Burnett in the final of the U18s.

Browne also made the U18 Queensland junior team after his third seeding in that age bracket prior to the finals.

“Billy had to play Dyllon Browne in the elimination final and such a close match with Billy winning through,” GEBA secretary Sandie Wright said.

“So Billy had to play Joe McClintock and such a hard match up as both were determined to reach the final with Billy defeating Joe McClintock.”

GEBA member and now Brisbane-based Alex Wright (Sandie’s son) finished fifth in the U23s after he was seeded second at the start of that competition.

He missed out on the play-offs by two frames

Port City Cue Sports pair Roxie Cooper and Tecoda Meares had a taste of U18 level and performed strongly in the U12 bracket in which they finished third and fourth respectively.

“Well done to all the juniors and also to Chad Baker for the weekend and a massive thank you to Norths Cue Sports for the use of their venue,” Wright said.

“Also a big thankyou to the people who helped run the events.”

Browne will compete at the Australian Junior Eight Ball Championship in Albury from January 13-19 next year.