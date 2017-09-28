BoM: Dry spell set to be broken with relief on horizon

IT'S been 52 days and counting since the Gladstone region experienced any decent rainfall but there's some relief on the horizon.

The Gladstone radar hasn't recorded a drop of rain during September with the last significant fall of more than 1mm occurring on August 7 when 20.2mm fell.

Light showers registering 0.2mm were recorded on August 8, 16, 18 and 26, while 1mm fell on August 25.

However, as the grass around Gladstone turns yet another shade of brown, there could be an excuse to put the sprinkler away this weekend.

Dead patches of grass.

The Bureau Of Meteorology predicts a 90% chance of 1-5mm of rain falling on Sunday and a 70% chance of 5-10mm on Monday.

Although it could prove to be another fizzer according to BOM meteorologist Adam Woods, who explained that a 1-5mm forecast of rain isn't exactly what it seems.

"That percentage is a bit deceptive; it means the chance of receiving any rainfall at all which is set at 0.2mm," Mr Woods said.

"It's not a probability of receiving 5mm, it's the probability of receiving 0.2mm.

"Essentially when you see 1-5mm you can relate that there won't be much in it."

Gladstone will have to suffer through some scorching temperatures before receiving any rainfall, with a top of 33 forecast for tomorrow and Saturday.

Gladstone four-day forecast.

"Sunday we'll have a bit of a reprieve with a trough moving through with a ridge building along the coast on Sunday with a south-easterly wind direction, so we'll see some light showers in that onshore flow," Mr Woods said.

"So they'll be some cooler conditions with a few showers about on Sunday and Monday. It won't be enough to really change your plans for, but will offer some cooler conditions after quite a hot week.

"It will drop a bit of rain and that might extend inland during the afternoon, but it will be the first little bit of rainfall for a long time."