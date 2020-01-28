Menu
Gladstone is set to remain cloudy this week. Picture: Sam Reynolds
Weather

Dry air set to ease showery conditions

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
SHOWERS are expected to ease in what will be a week of above-average temperatures in Gladstone, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Peter Markworth said Gladstone would see temperatures in the low 30s this week before increasing next week.

A few showers and storms hung around the area today, but Mr Markworth said these were expected to ease tomorrow.

“There is still a slight chance of showers,” he said.

“As the dry air, especially inland, pushes up through Thursday, we should see showers ease.”

There is a slight to medium chance of onshore showers, which could produce up to 2mm of rain tomorrow through to Saturday.

“These will be quite light as we go into the weekend,” he said.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop to 25C and remain stable across the week.

The UV index is expected to reach extreme levels tomorrow to Friday, so sun protection is recommended.

Gladstone Observer

