Dry air cools region for Easter

Harrison, Lucy and Henry Sayre enjoy a morning outside on Easter

SUNNY skies and cooler temperatures made for some perfect Easter weather but it's not set to continue.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said a cool snap over the weekend was brought about by drier air and a drop in winds.

However, temperatures are expected to increase as a weak southerly change pushes through.

Mr Kennedy said maximums would reach about 29C and minimums about 20C.

A warm snap is expected later in the week, with Friday set to be 30C, increasing to 33C on Saturday.

"Showers and storms could return on Sunday," Mr Kennedy said.

The region can expect the weather to continue to "swing back and forth".

"April can be a transition month as we leave the wet season and start moving into the dry season," Mr Kennedy said