Drunken street punch-up follows alleged king hit

A MAN became involved in a public punch-up after the other man involved allegedly king hit him earlier in the night, a court has heard.

Chaysley Tia Owen Nandy pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance near a licensed venue and obstructing police while drunk in a public place.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece told the court Nandy was walking up Goondoon St after leaving MIePLACE, at 12.40am on February 19.

He said police witnessed Nandy yelling and swearing at another man.

Mr Reece said he then raised his fists at the other man, and the two began "dancing" on the road.

He said each man threw several punches before police intervened.

Taxi drivers and other members of the public were witnesses to the fight.

Mr Reece said Nandy was "argumentative and non-compliant" when police broke up the fight.

He said Nandy was "irate and walked off", and shrugged off a police officer who tried to stop him from walking away.

Mr Reece said more police officers were needed to physically restrain him.

Nandy was taken to the police watch house where a breath test returned a reading of 0.241.

He alleged the other man had king hit him earlier.

Nandy also pleaded guilty in court to failing to attend a court-ordered drug diversion course last year.

The other man in the fight was given a $731 infringement notice at the time of the offence.

For his three charges, Nandy was fined $800 and ordered to do community service.