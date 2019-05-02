Drunken plasterer's lewd comments lands him in hot water

AN UNEMPLOYED plaster was fined $783 after he drunkenly made lewd comments to bar staff, refused to leave and had staff remove him twice from the premises.

John Thomas Rashford, 51, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of public nuisance in a licenced venue.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Rashford was drinking at Parkhurst Tavern on April 15 when he started making lewd remarks towards female bar staff about 4pm.

She said the remarks were so bad, other customers moved away from the main bar where Rashford was sitting.

Ms Kurtz said staff asked Rashford to leave, he refused and staff had to remove him from the licenced premises.

Rashford reentered a short time later, forcing staff to remove him again.

Ms Kurtz said when police arrived at 4.15pm, Rashford was in the carpark.

Rashford, who represented himself in court, said he did not recall the incident.

"I haven't worked for 18 months," he said.

"I had been drinking since 9am (on April 15) and arrived at the tavern about 1.30pm."

Rashford said he used to work as a plasterer.

He was ordered to pay a fine of $783 and a conviction was recorded.