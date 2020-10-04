Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police found Nykiel slumped over the steering wheel of a car in the Rocky Glen Hotel carpark in Gladstone.
Police found Nykiel slumped over the steering wheel of a car in the Rocky Glen Hotel carpark in Gladstone.
News

Drunken decision to charge phone in car proves costly

Geordi Offord
4th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN’S decision to charge his phone in his car during a drinking session has proven costly.

Michael John Nykiel pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one count of being in charge of a vehicle while being under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court on August 15 at 3.40pm police were called to the Rocky Hotel in Gladstone after reports of a suspected drink driver.

When police arrived they saw Nykiel sitting in the driver’s seat of a car slumped over the steering wheel with the keys in the ignition.

Officers eventually managed to wake Nykiel and observed him to have slurred speech, glassy bloodshot eyes and could smell alcohol on his breath.

Nykiel participated in a roadside breath test which returned a reading of 0.156.

Nykiel, who represented himself in the courtroom, said he had no intention of driving.

He told the court that he was lost and was charging his phone because he wasn’t familiar with the area.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Nykiel’s plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account Nykiel had already been without his licence since August 15.

Nykiel was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg cirme bundaberg court bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

        Premium Content Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

        Crime Tahlia Lorraine Storm was warned about how things could go wrong.

        Man supervising learner gets done for drink-driving

        Premium Content Man supervising learner gets done for drink-driving

        Crime Justin Mark Sheehan thought he wouldn’t get caught so close to his home.

        Caught on camera: Man steals vibrating sex toy

        Premium Content Caught on camera: Man steals vibrating sex toy

        Crime He put the Olympus ring in his pocket before leaving the adult shop.

        New era dawns for Gladstone gridiron

        Premium Content New era dawns for Gladstone gridiron

        News The Port City Pirates gridiron club was established recently and called for...