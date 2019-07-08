Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman and her python are easily parted - if she is drunk and scaring children. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
A woman and her python are easily parted - if she is drunk and scaring children. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Offbeat

Drunk woman torments kids with snake

by Steve Vivian, NT News
8th Jul 2019 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SNAKE has been confiscated from a drunk woman who was using the reptile to "tease" children in Tiwi last night.

NT Police said they were called to a Marakai St home about 6pm where the woman was found harassing the children with an eight-foot long olive python.

"It appears that there was a drunken adult in the property who had a snake and was scaring the kids with the snake … but no harm was done," Northern Watch Commander Lee Morgan said.

Watch Cmdr Morgan said the woman "claimed the python was a pet that belonged to a family member".

"However as no permit could be produced, police contacted an animal welfare officer who attended and collected the snake," he said.

In Coconut Grove, a petrol station was held up at knifepoint this morning.

The store operator at the United petrol station on Bagot Rd reported to police that he was threatened with a machete shortly before 4am, with the thieve allegedly getting away with $200 cash and cigarettes.

Watch Cmdr Morgan said the operator told police the man was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve black jacket with a hood and had a red bandana on his face".

"Police are asking for any person that has any information at all in relation to this matter to contact them on 131 444 or on 1800 333 000," Watch Cmdr Morgan said.

More Stories

Show More
drunk editors picks northern territory snake

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day a number of people appear in Gladstone court, on a range of different charges and matters.

    • 8th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    YOUR SAY: Residents react to closure of Team RSPCA Gladstone

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Residents react to closure of Team RSPCA Gladstone

    News The service will shut down at the end of the month

    • 8th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    TOP SIX: RSPCA cats and dogs you can adopt today

    TOP SIX: RSPCA cats and dogs you can adopt today

    Pets & Animals There are 29 animals publicly listed for adoption

    • 8th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    The way to get fit while drinking beer

    premium_icon The way to get fit while drinking beer

    Offbeat Gladstone bar teams up with studio for beer yoga