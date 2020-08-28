Drunk woman got behind wheel to ‘charge battery’

COURT: A drunk woman got behind the car wheel to charge the battery a court was told.

COURT: A drunk woman got behind the car wheel to charge the battery a court was told.

A WOMAN who got behind the wheel almost three times the limit insisted she was just going to charge her car battery, a court was told.

Natalie Anne Exner, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to obstructing police and drink driving.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court that on August 4 at 7pm police were called to Oaka Lane in relation to a disturbance where Exner was heavily intoxicated and could be heard throwing property around.

Exner exited the home and entered the driver’s side of the car and put the keys in the ignition.

Exner said she wasn’t driving anywhere she just wanted to start the car to charge the battery.

She returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.149 and told police she had seven alcoholic drinks earlier in the afternoon.

She said she didn’t believe she’d committed an offence.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito tendered a letter of apology to the court.

He said Exner and her partner were having an argument which escalated and she was remorseful for her actions.

Mr Pepito said Exner had never intended to drive the vehicle she just wanted to charge the battery.

Exner was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months. Convictions were recorded.

Other stories:

Drink-driver ran into car, garden bed

Drug user kept large kitchen knife in car ‘for protection’

Man behind 36-hour siege ‘let out of care too early’