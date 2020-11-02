Drunk woman barricaded herself from police

A WOMAN whose alcoholism was magnified following the death of her beloved dog told a magistrate she was trying to change her outlook on life.

On September 21, Tannum Sands police officers were conducting patrols when they observed an Isuzu D-Max, being driven by Debra Gaye Shoot, speeding in a residential area.

Police activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to intercept 61-year-old Shoot, however, she continued to drive at a high speed through built-up streets.

Shoot today pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

The court heard that on the day of the offence, Shoot eventually pulled into a driveway on Booth Ave and quickly exited the vehicle, leaving both the lights and engine of the ute running.

She entered the house through a side door and rammed something against the door to prevent police from entering, however, her efforts were in vain.

Police entered through an open side door a short time later and found the defendant in the lounge room yelling, “you can’t test me because I’ve already been drinking. I know my rights.”

Police removed a glass of port from her hand and it was evident Shoot was intoxicated as she was having difficulty speaking and her movements were quite slow.

Shoot recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.188.

On the way to the Gladstone watch-house Shoot suffered a mental episode which forced police to hospitalise her.

Duty lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been going through a tough time as a result of her pet dog’s death.

“She is apologetic for her actions and has used the referral which police arranged and was seeking help for her alcoholism,” Mr Pepito said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the best course of action was to stay out of trouble while handing Shoot a 12-month probation order.

“I am relocating down to Palm Beach - the mental health system is limited here and much better down there,” Shoot said.

No conviction was recorded.

