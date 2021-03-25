Menu
Kaiden Warner who pleaded guilty to shattering the window of Pizza Hut Gympie has been fined.
Crime

Drunk teen smashes Pizza Hut windows while on hunt for snack

Kristen Camp
25th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
A 19-year-old who pleaded guilty at the end of February to shattering the window of Pizza Hut Gympie while looking for an early morning snack was handed a fine in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, March 15.

Kaiden Stewart James Warner was drinking in the early hours of January 10 when he started walking around Gympie's streets looking for a snack.

 

His first victim was Pizza Hut Gympie, where at 2am he tried to pull open the locked door a few times before kicking in one of the window panels and smashing the glass.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court Warner then ran off to Hungry Jacks where he was found by police kicking the door and trying to get in.

Although Warner entered his plea in February, sentencing had been delayed to determine how many glass panels at Pizza Hut he had destroyed.

He was fined $400 and was ordered to pay $2250 in restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

