Drunk mum claims partner grabbed wheel before car crash

Young stay-at-home mum Tia Jazmin Watt was given a stern warning not to drive after being handed a licence disqualification, after she told a Central Queensland court her boyfriend grabbed the steering wheel before she had a car crash.

Watt was in the car with her boyfriend when they crashed into a fence on Lord Street in Gladstone at 1.45am on May 27.

The Gladstone Magistrates Court heard police saw signs Watt had been drinking alcohol and they did a breath test on her.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said she returned a reading of 0.123.

“She told police she had 12 drinks of [alcohol],” Sergeant Hoskins said.

Sergeant Hoskins said Watt came before the court with only one entry on her traffic history.

Representing herself, Watt told the court she was going through a break-up with her partner at the time and was kicked out of a club.

She said the taxi didn’t come and her then-boyfriend wanted to leave, so she picked him up in her car.

“He grabbed the steering wheel,” Watt said, as to why they crashed into the fence.

It was Watt’s own ‘pretty important’ car and while not written off, she told the court she didn’t have insurance.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said Watt’s reading was ‘significantly high’.

She pleaded guilty on June 14 to mid-range drink driving and was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Magistrate Manthey warned her not to drive while disqualified, otherwise the minimum disqualification was two years.

“I usually start with imprisonment,” Magistrate Manthey said.

“[Disqualified driving is] like people flipping the bird.”

