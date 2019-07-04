Drunk man's crappy lock-up behaviour flushes away future

Scott Brazier, 40, pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a police officer in March.

A DRUNK man locked up for assaulting a police officer urinated in his cell and wiped his own faeces over the door in a tirade of "belligerent" behaviour that's landed him a jail term.

Scott Brazier, 40, told Caloundra Magistrates Court he "deeply regretted" his behaviour on the night of March 17 after yelling, threatening and injuring an officer who tried to restrain him.

Police were initially called to an unrelated matter near Brazier's home when his drunken behaviour caught their attention.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said the Wurtulla man was "non-compliant" with police, threatened to "knock them out" and "reacted violently" when an officer tried to grab his arm.

"Nobody called you so f--- off," he told the court Brazier yelled to the officers.

The officer suffered a tear to his rotator cuff in the arrest and he wrote in his victim impact statement that even the simple tasks were difficult.

Brazier was arrested and kept in custody where Senior Sergeant Newman said he was "belligerent" with police dealings.

Magistrate Haydn Stjerqvist elaborated on his behaviour, saying he urinated on the floor of his cell and wiped faeces on the door.

Brazier, who had dated criminal history from a similar incident at Rockhampton, pleaded guilty yesterday to the serious assault of a police officer.

Defence lawyer Mark Dixon said the behaviour was avoidable and Brazier apologised to the police officer.

Brazier was sentenced to six months' jail, wholly suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay $400 compensation and $75 restitution for physiotherapy bills.

A conviction was recorded.