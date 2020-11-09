Drunk man threw thong at security guard

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Billy Parnaby pleaded guilty to public nuisance

A GLADSTONE man with a history of public nuisance offending has narrowly avoided spending time in prison following another like offence.

Billy James Parnaby pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to public nuisance.

The court heard that on August 10, about 1am, police were called to a licensed premises on Yarroon Street.

They spoke to a security guard who said Parnaby had been removed due to his level of intoxication and unruly behaviour.

This had angered Parnaby who started yelling and swearing before he removed a thong and threw it at the security officer, hitting him flush in the cheek.

Parnaby’s friends had to restrain him and moved him across the road.

Parnaby was also belligerent and aggressive towards police.

At the time he recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.233.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said at the time of the offence, Parnaby was unemployed but had since gained work as a boilermaker.

Parnaby was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months.

