Drunk man terrorises Monto hospital staff with knife

A Monto man said he was so drunk he could not remember scaring local hospital staff after he attended with a knife.

Dean Matthews, 44, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court last Wednesday to possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Shaun Janes read the facts of Matthews' case to the court and Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

On February 22, at 6pm, Monto police were called to attend the Monto Hospital for a man who possessed a knife.

Police located and identified Matthews a short time later in a nearby front yard and questioned him about the incident.

He was unsteady on his feet and told police he was not in possession of a knife, but produced a lighter from his pocket instead.

Police conducted interviews with hospital staff who confirmed reports Matthews had revealed a knife from behind his back.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Staff members told police they were not threatened by Matthews and he had agreed to take the knife outside when asked.

Police returned to Matthews who said he could not recall the actions of the past day and had drank a bottle of bourbon before he went to the hospital.

"I was so drunk, Your Honour, that I don't remember what happened," Matthews said in court.

"I had glass in my arm and that is the only reason I went to hospital."

Matthews was fined $300, the knife was forfeited, and a conviction was recorded.

More Biloela Magistrates Court:

- Miner assaulted ex-partner in rum rage incident

- Servo meltdown lands first time offender in Biloela court

- Moura woman blames 'mum defence mode' for violent text