Drunk man takes revenge for bottle shop boot

A drunk man decided to take revenge after being kicked out of a bottle shop by shattering a window with a trolley.

Alan Manfred Happel pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday to wilful damage.



Police prosecutor Nichale Bool told the court Happel attended the Coolum Beach Dan Murphy’s in February this year.

“He was intercepted by staff, he was intoxicated,” she said.

“After being spoken to by staff he was requested to leave the store.

“He’s become abusive to one female staff member.”

Ms Bool said Happel took a trolley from the outside car park a short time later and rammed it at speed into a large glass panel window on the eastern side of the building.

“This has caused it to smash completely,” she said.

The court heard Happel fled on foot before police attended but he was identified on CCTV footage.

The court heard Happel had received a three year suspended sentence in 2017 for two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Happel, who represented himself in court, said he didn’t want to say anything.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan described his history as terrible.

“I have considered imprisonment, but I don’t think imprisonment is warranted on this occasion,” he said

“You have certainly come close though.”

He fined Happel $800.

A conviction was recorded.