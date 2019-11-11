Drunk man rides motorbike around Woolworths carpark

A GLADSTONE man was reported by several shoppers when he drunkenly rode around the carpark of a shopping complex on a motorbike without a helmet – a court was told.

Christopher Ryan pleaded guilty via video from jail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges including driving under the influence, three counts of commit public nuisance, commit public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises, not wearing a motorbike helmet, contravention of a domestic violence order and drive an unregistered, uninsured vehicle.

The 45-year-old was involved in several bouts of offending across the Gladstone region; at the Woolworths Kirkwood shopping centre, Diceys Bar and Grill and the Young Australian Hotel.

One of his more serious episodes occurred at Woolworths on May 30.

Police received several reports of a dunk man riding around the carpark and when police arrived Ryan was stumbling against a wall.

The officers confirmed Ryan’s identification from previous dealings with him. Ryan returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .198 per cent.

On October 31 police were called to the Young Australian Hotel where Ryan was with his partner.

The court was told the woman tried to walk away from Ryan, but he grabbed her by the throat and began to abuse her.

A staff member of a nearby store intervened and told Ryan to stop. The woman entered the Young Australian Hotel where police were called.

Ryan entered the hotel and began to yell abuse at staff before he realised police were coming and took off.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said Ryan was a father and had issues with alcohol.

The court was told Ryan had a “horrific” traffic and criminal history and his licence was previous disqualified until 2027.

Ryan was sentenced to 15 months’ jail with parole release March 21, 2020.

He was disqualified from driving for another two years.