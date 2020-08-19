Menu
DRINK DRIVE: A man insisted he never left the driveway when he drank drove.
Crime

Drunk man got behind wheel to ‘clear his head’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
A MAN who drove more than double the alcohol limit insists he never left the driveway of the address a court was told.

Hayden Brice Algar, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

READ MORE: Man’s seven-page criminal history comes back to bite

READ MORE: Man back in custody 2 hours after getting suspended sentence

The court was told that on July 19 at 2.20am police were called to a Calliope address in relation to an argument.

A witness told police she was trying to stop Algar from driving as she knew he had been drinking.

When police spoke to Algar he admitted to driving on the driveway of the address.

He returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.119.

Algar’s lawyer said he had been in a verbal argument with the witness and had gone to drive to “clear his head”.

She said her client did not drive on the actual road but conceded he did drive on the driveway.

Algar was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months.

