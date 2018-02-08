Drunk man fails to notice car's missing front tyre, drives anyway

A MAN so drunk he couldn't string together a full sentence tore up the peace one night when he drove without a front tyre.

Reece Herbert Fitzherbert, 35, pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle while being intoxicated in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

The court was told that on December 8 about 8.30pm, police responded to complaints a car was swerving into oncoming lanes and running over gutters.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said officers en route "could hear a scraping sound from Philip St".

Police found the car stopped with a deep gouge mark.

It was also missing a front tyre.

When Fitzherbert got out of the car, he stumbled and fell onto the grass.

Sgt Stevens said the defendant smelt strongly of alcohol and could not form coherent sentences.

When asked, Fitzherbert said he had drunk eight gin and lemonades before driving.

He returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .201 per cent.

"It was an atrocious lack of judgment," Sgt Stevens said.

The court was told that at the time of the offence, the father of three had just separated from his partner and was made redundant.

Fitzherbert was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1000.

A conviction was recorded.