Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Drunk man fails to notice car's missing front tyre, drives anyway

File photo.
File photo. PaulBiryukov
Sarah Steger
by

A MAN so drunk he couldn't string together a full sentence tore up the peace one night when he drove without a front tyre.

Reece Herbert Fitzherbert, 35, pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle while being intoxicated in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

The court was told that on December 8 about 8.30pm, police responded to complaints a car was swerving into oncoming lanes and running over gutters.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said officers en route "could hear a scraping sound from Philip St".

Police found the car stopped with a deep gouge mark.

It was also missing a front tyre.

When Fitzherbert got out of the car, he stumbled and fell onto the grass.

Sgt Stevens said the defendant smelt strongly of alcohol and could not form coherent sentences.

When asked, Fitzherbert said he had drunk eight gin and lemonades before driving.

He returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .201 per cent.

"It was an atrocious lack of judgment," Sgt Stevens said.

The court was told that at the time of the offence, the father of three had just separated from his partner and was made redundant.

Fitzherbert was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $1000.

A conviction was recorded.

Related Items

Topics:  crime drink driving gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court

Gladstone Observer
Closure for families on horizon as salvage crew returns to sea

Closure for families on horizon as salvage crew returns to...

Another attempt to re-float the fishing vessel, which sank off Agnes Water in October, will be made this weekend.

Wage growth expected after mining giant's huge profit

Bauxite storage at the Rio Tinto Alcan Yarwun Site. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Rio Tinto releases its annual report.

Gallery puts out call for photographic entries

ENTRY IN: Ria Forrest is submitting her 2018 Intercity Image to Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Musuem volunteer, Deleece Lewis.

Snapped an iconic image? Enter the competition.

'We are all one skin ... one kin': Powerful poem arrives in mail

NAIDOC march to celebrate NAIDOC Week, Goondoon St, Gladstone from Anzac Park to the Council chambers. Photo Chrissy Harris/The Observer

Observer reader sent in original poem about the Aboriginal culture.

Local Partners