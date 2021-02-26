Drunk man breaks hand after carpark altercation

Don James Mozley, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

Don James Mozley, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

A man who broke his hand after damaging a car outside a busy CBD restaurant appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Don James Mozley, 22, pleaded guilty to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of Mozley’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow.

At 9.40pm on January 25, Gladstone police were called to Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre on Goondoon St after reports of a disturbance.

Police took up with the victim who said Mozley had approached him outside of Sushi Hyo and started speaking to him.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The victim could not understand the defendant so he left Mozley in the car park.

After the victim left, Mozley became violent and kicked the victim’s left side vehicle mirror.

The incident was seen by several witnesses who informed the victim of what had happened.

The victim provided a description of Mozley to police and they later found him walking down Bramston St heavily intoxicated.

Due to his high level of intoxication, police were unable to question him and he was arrested.

Duty lawyer Rio Ramos said her client did not have any recollection of the incident due to his intoxication.

“At the time of his offence he suffered some injuries, namely a broken hand as a result of that,” she said.

Mr Morrow said if Mozley went out doing things like that (kicking car mirrors) there was going to be some risks involved.

Mr Morrow ordered $408.66 restitution be paid to the victim and he fined Mozley $500 with no convictions recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Paedophile walks after molesting boys aged 8 and 9

– Man threatens to KO parking inspector

– Fence puncher legs it after police arrive