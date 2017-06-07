Drunk Gladstone man pops pills, wakes up handcuffed in police car

AFTER a day spent drinking, a Gladstone man downed sleeping tablets before climbing behind the wheel of his car and heading off on a 60km journey.

Details of the incident emerged when Trevor Michael Smith, 41, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving a motor vehicle under the influence.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said police stopped Smith in Miriam Vale at about 7.30pm for the purpose of a random breath test.

Smith returned a blood alcohol content reading of .223% and was immediately handcuffed and placed in the back of the police vehicle.

The court heard Smith had been drinking at the Gladstone Golf Club with work colleagues from about 9am on the morning of the offence. He was later driven home by a friend's partner.

The court heard upon arriving home, Smith took sleeping tablets which had been prescribed after the breakdown of a relationship.

Smith's defence lawyer, Ryan Mitchell, said the only thing his client remembers of the incident is waking up "very frightened and unaware” in the police car.

The court heard after taking the pills Smith had gotten in his car and driven about 60km from his house to Miriam Vale, where his ex-partner was living.

Mr Mitchell said his client had not touched a drop of alcohol since the incident and was attending counselling.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said the high BAC result was not a "regular reading” heard in the courtroom.

Ms Ho said she was glad to hear Smith was receiving counselling and abstaining from alcohol. She disqualified his licence for a period of 13 months and fined him $1400.