A man pleaded guilty to drug driving while two young children were in the car. Picture: iStock
Drunk, drug driver had two kids in his car

Jessica Lamb
13th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:24 AM
A MAN with a disqualified licence was found to be driving with methamphetamine in his system while two children under three were in the car.

Jarrod Carter, 26, pleaded guilty by letter in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to two charges including drug driving and driving while disqualified.

A 26-year-old had been stopped by police at the Chinderah BP service station about 10.20pm on March 14 this year.

The Bonogin man, who is also known as Jarrod Rod-Rick Chesser, was disqualified from driving until October 2021 since October 2019.

He tested positive for an oral drug swab which returned a lab result for methamphetamine.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy noted Carter's lengthy traffic history in sentencing.

He was convicted and fined a total of $1200 and was disqualified from driving for six months and three months respectively.

