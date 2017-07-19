Drunk driver's near miss with pedestrians, power pole on Goondoon St

MORE | News
>> Fractured collarbone, man trapped, two crashes in 45 minutes
MORE | News
>> Fractured collarbone, man trapped, two crashes in 45 minutes
GLADSTONE to host a National Rugby League game? It sounds fanciful, but it's not a dream according to Mayor Matt Burnett.
A Central Queensland family man has won the latest Set for Life draw and will receive $20,000 a month for the next 20 years.
STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.
This is your opportunity to secure a great buy, whether you're a first home buyer or an investor this is not one to be missed! This solid concrete home features a...
Although the unit needs renovating it is not beyond becoming a fabulous investment property once renovations have been completed. A solid, two bedroom unit with...
Calling all first home buyers…This property will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market loop and into their own home NOW...! Features include :- 3...
With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!
The perfect location in a highly sought after area and street, is 5 Fairbairn Place. This low set brick home with a double garage with side access is waiting for...
This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...
There is a tangible difference between a house and a home and this is certainly one home that is worthy of your inspection! From the first moment you arrive at 6...
Anyone looking for a cute two bedroom home close to Gladstone's best shopping precinct? Well I think I may be able to help as this home certainly fits the bill and...
LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...
Live the easy life in the sought after location of Tannum Sands with this low maintenance unit. Only a short walk to the shops and beach the location is...