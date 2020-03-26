Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PICTURE CHANGED TO NOT IDENTIFY THE DRIVER - generic RBT stop
PICTURE CHANGED TO NOT IDENTIFY THE DRIVER - generic RBT stop
Crime

Drunk driver spits on cop in sickening attack

by Nathan Edwards
26th Mar 2020 1:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been spat on during a roadside breath test in Central Queensland overnight.

The sickening assault comes during growing concern for the health and safety of emergency services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Police allege the man was spotted driving from an Aitkenvale hotel before mounting a kerb on Charters Road.

A drunk driver is accused of spitting on a police officer in Central Queensland overnight.
A drunk driver is accused of spitting on a police officer in Central Queensland overnight.

Police intercepted the vehicle and requested the 42-year old undertake a breath test.

He then became aggressive and spat on one of the responding officers.

The man was arrested and was taken to Townsville Hospital for medical assessment.

He has been charged with one count each of serious assault of a police officer, driving without a licence, driving under the influence of liquor and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

He was refused bail and will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Drunk driver spits on cop in sickening attack

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Offender celebrates birthday behind bars

        premium_icon Offender celebrates birthday behind bars

        Crime The man had an “appalling” 12 pages of criminal history.

        CrossFit champ busts a move in viral video

        premium_icon CrossFit champ busts a move in viral video

        News The world’s fittest woman is bringing happiness to the masses with her latest...

        Mum calls police on 27-year-old son

        premium_icon Mum calls police on 27-year-old son

        Crime The offender had 10 pages of criminal history.

        ‘Not the end of us’: Beauty industry reacts to new rules

        premium_icon ‘Not the end of us’: Beauty industry reacts to new rules

        News GLADSTONE beauticians and hairdressers are in limbo after forced closures of beauty...