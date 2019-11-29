Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Police are perplexed after a drunk pedestrian collided with a drunk driver - one of them ended up with a broken arm.
Crime

Drunk driver, drunk pedestrian collide

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
29th Nov 2019 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK pedestrian collided with an allegedly drunk driver in Palmerston last night.

Northern Watch Cmdr Siiri Tennosaar said about 7.30pm the 53-year-old male pedestrian stepped into the path of a black Porsche, driven by a drunk 51-year-old in Bonson Tce, Moulden.

The driver returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 and was also driving while disqualified. He was issued a notice to appear in court.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm and was cautioned for walking without due care," Cmdr Tennosaar said.

crime drink-driving drunk driver drunk pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        premium_icon CommBank branches get behind local organisations

        News The donations are part of a national pledge to help communities make a difference locally.

        50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

        premium_icon 50 PROPERTIES: Open homes this weekend

        News IN THE market? 50 properties will open their doors this weekend.

        UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

        News TWO MEN suspected of drink-driving were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle...

        Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        premium_icon Special day ‘saved’ by generosity

        News A last-minute cancellation left graduates with no way to get to their formal. Some...