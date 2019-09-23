Menu
A woman has been sentenced over high range drinking. contributed
Drunk driver cut off police car while four times over limit

Aisling Brennan
23rd Sep 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:33 AM
A WOMAN who cut off a police car while drink driving has been made to do 150 hours of community service as part of her sentence.

Belinda Jane McLean appeared before Casino Local Court on Thursday for sentencing over charges of high range drink driving, negligent driving and not carrying a license while operating a vehicle.

Police had observed McLean in December 2018 exiting her Mummulgum property on the Bruxner Highway where she entered into the path of the oncoming police vehicle "without leaving a safe gap", the court heard.

McLean was then observed crossing over the double white line three times before police pulled her over and she admitted she'd "had too much to drink".

She undertook a blood and alcohol reading, which blew 0.202.

Magistrate Crittenden told the court McLean, who had previously pleaded guilty to all charges, had taken efforts to seek rehabilitation for her use of alcohol.

"The reading is of great concern to the court and bearing a grave risk to the lives of the police and the members of the public," Ms Crittenden said.

"But that is some nine months ago, since that time you have been actively and consciously engaged in addressing the issue that led to your offending and behaviour. There is a wealth of material that establish that.

"And there has been no further offending."

Ms Crittenden sentenced McLean to a 12 months intensive corrections order, which will include 150 hours of community services, 12 month disqualification of license before an interlock order for 48 months is then put in place. McLean must also abstain from alcohol.

casino court crime drink driving police
Lismore Northern Star

