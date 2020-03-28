Drunk driver crashes into tree, totals car

A woman who was caught driving more than three times the legal limit crashed into a tree and had to have her car written off.

A 25-YEAR-old who drove at three-and-a-half times the blood alcohol limit crashed into a tree and had to write off her car, a court was told.

Jasmine Skye Ann Paull pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday. to driving over the high alcohol limit.

The court was told that on January 27 at 3.30am Paull was driving on Boyne Island Rd, Boyne Island, with her fiance in the passenger seat when the car spun onto a grass area and hit a tree.

Paull and her fiance sustained cuts to the backs of their heads and the car was extensively damaged.

When police spoke to Paull, she smelt strongly of alcohol, she had bloodshot eyes and her speech was slurred.

Paull and her partner were taken to Gladstone Hospital where she had eight staples out in the back of her head and he had three stitches. She returned a blood alcohol concentration reading of 0.181.

The hospitality worker told the court her business had just closed under the new restrictions and her car worth up to $5000 had to be written off.

Paull was remorseful.

“I completely understand what I did was wrong and I’ll never do it again,” she said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was “good luck” the situation didn’t end up worse.

“All it would have taken was to hit that tree a different way,” Mr Kinsella said.

Paull was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for eight months. A conviction was recorded.