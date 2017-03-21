Drunk driver collapsed trying to give breath test

The woman failed an initial breath test but couldn't complete the second.

A TANNUM Sands woman was so overwhelmed with anxiety after being stopped for a random breath test that she couldn't hold a breath long enough to return a reading, a court has heard.

Tanya Maree Robinson was stopped by police at Tannum Sands about 12.50am on February 4.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens told Gladstone Magistrates Court Robinson was "very upset” when pulled over.

Sgt Stevens said Robinson told police she'd had about four glasses of wine and knew she'd be over the limit.

He said she was unsteady on her feet and wearing her dress inside out.

Magistrate Melanie Ho interjected; "Just because someone is wearing their dress inside out, doesn't mean they're drunk”.

Sgt Stevens said Robinson failed an initial breath test and was taken to the police station for a proper reading.

He said she wasn't able to hold a breath long enough to do a breath test, and collapsed on the ground dry-heaving.

She told police she was having an asthma attack and an ambulance was called, but paramedics didn't identify any breathing difficulties.

Lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client made the "foolish decision” to drive because her friend had asked for a lift home.

Ms Ditchfield said Robinson suffered anxiety and believed she was having an anxiety attack at the time.

Robinson pleaded guilty in court to failing to provide breath for analysis.

Ms Ho fined her $1050, and her licence was disqualified for six months.