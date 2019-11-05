Drunk driver busted in own driveway

A GLADSTONE man was busted for drink driving in his own driveway when a neighbour called police and reported a car crash into a fence.

Trevor James Raby pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

The court was told on October 19 about 10am police received a phone call reporting a car crash on a residential driveway on Iris Rd.

A neighbour told police the driver had reversed out from his driveway and into a fence, knocking off the wooden panels.

The neighbour told police the driver appeared to be "highly intoxicated".

Officer's attended Raby's address and he answered the door. Police saw the damage to the fence, dirt on the car and scratches to its exterior.

The court was told Raby was slurring his words and the officers could smell a strong scent of liquor.

Raby told officers he was asleep at the address when his brother woke him to move his car, which was blocking the way.

While reversing, Raby's car slid down an embankment and into the fence.

Raby was required to provide a sample of his breath and returned a position blood alcohol sample of .19 per cent.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said her 41-year-old client was a contractor and only in Gladstone to work.

Ms Hight said her client had no intention of driving until Raby's brother asked him to move the car.

"He has paid for the fence but will have to pay to fix the vehicle," Ms Hight said.

Raby was fined $1200 for the offending and disqualified from driving for seven months.

A conviction was recorded.