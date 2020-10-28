Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Closed fist
Closed fist
News

Drunk dad punches daughter in face during dinner brawl

Jessica Lamb
27th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 28th Oct 2020 4:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN, who has been jailed before for assault, has walked away from court after he punched his daughter in the face.

David Bruce Schurte, 66, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court by videolink from Tweed Heads Police Station on Monday.

The Upper Duroby man pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm after an argument began over cooking dinner about 5.30pm on Sunday.

Schurte, who was intoxicated at the time, got up and approached his adult daughter, who asked him to go away and leave her alone.

He continued towards her until he was about 1m away and she raised her hand in a stop motion towards him.

After Schurte walked into her hand, he punched her in the nose with a closed fist, causing her head to jolt backwards and her nose to bleed.

She pushed him away from her for fear of being hit again, and as Schurte took a step backwards he tripped and hit his head on a timber post on the veranda.

While the diasability pensioner was knocked out for about 30 seconds, police were called.

In hospital he said he had no recollection of the incident at all.

Defence lawyer Phil Mulherin tendered photos of Schurte's head injuries.

He acknowledged his client had "not dissimilar matters" in his criminal history and had been in prison for those offences in the past.

Mr Mulherin said Shurte had a problem with drinking so much so that be had chosen not to apply for a driver's licence and had engaged in Alcoholics Anonymous in the past.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy took into account it had been some years since Shurte's last offence of any relevance.

"In recent years you appear to have mended your ways and are remorseful," he said.

Mr Dunlevy convicted and sentenced Shurte to a three year community corrections order.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  • 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  • Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  • MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  • LifeLine: 13 11 14
  • Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  • Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

More Stories

domestic violence offences northern rivers court twdcourt twdcrime twdnews tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone man choked partner until she stopped breathing

        Premium Content Gladstone man choked partner until she stopped breathing

        Crime A GLADSTONE man who choked a woman to the point she stopped breathing had eight prior convictions of domestic violence against the same victim.

        Woman had marijuana ‘for her health’

        Premium Content Woman had marijuana ‘for her health’

        Crime Zoie-Jane Collins didn’t have a script to back up her claims.

        Drug producer sentenced to community service

        Premium Content Drug producer sentenced to community service

        Crime Cathleen Joan Smith was not accused of selling the drugs despite the large amount...

        Conservation council criticises hydrogen plans

        Premium Content Conservation council criticises hydrogen plans

        News “If hydrogen is made with coal or gas, it is just adding to the climate problem.”...