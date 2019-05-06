Drunk Aus Day pest 'disgusted' after watching video

A GLADSTONE man was told his "bigotry” would not be tolerated after his drunken, racist slurs were captured on video and shown to police.

John Joseph Dennis was sentenced to two months' jail with immediate parole release after he pleaded guilty to common assault and two public nuisance charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 40-year-old's offending occurred within the same week - on January 22 and January 26 at West Gladstone.

Police prosecutor senior constable Balan Selvadurai said Dennis's first offence was "reckless and callous” and occurred in front of children.

The court was told Dennis had been involved in an ongoing feud with his neighbour when it came to a head during a physical fight.

Dennis became abusive towards the victim and was told several times to stop shouting before the victim approached and pushed him.

Dennis grabbed the victim's hands and swung a right hook at the man.

A third party intervened but Dennis had connected with the victim's chin.

Police were again called to the West Gladstone address on Australia following reports Dennis was shouting abuse at neighbours.

Dennis was heard to be yelling "f--- the dog c----” and encouraging occupants to come outside and fight.

Police arrived and warned Dennis, who carried on shouting at neighbours, before he was arrested and taken to the watch-house.

Officer waited for Dennis to sober up before he was charged and released on bail.

The court was told Dennis got home and kept the party going. He went back to the same address and began shouting more abuse.

Dennis began to yell racial slurs at the occupants and walked to the front gate of the residence.

The occupants came outside and became involved in a physical altercation with Dennis.

The court was told Dennis pushed a woman before "flagging down” police who were arriving at the scene.

Dennis was arrested, again and taken into custody.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said she and Dennis watched footage of the offending.

Ms Hight said her client was embarrassed, shocked and disgusted by the video.

She said her client was not a regular drinker but went "hard” when he did.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Dennis's racial slurs "would not be tolerated in any community”.

"I can understand why you would be embarrassed by that,” Mr Kinsella said.

In addition to the jail term Mr Kinsella also ordered Dennis to complete 12 months' probation.

A conviction was recorded.