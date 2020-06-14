Menu
An 18-year-old has been warned not to drink too much at his next birthday.
Crime

Drunk argument ends with damaged fence

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
An 18-year-old has been warned not to drink excessively on his upcoming 19th birthday after he fronted court in Gladstone yesterday.

Joel Maskell pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merilyn Hoskins told the court that on February 24 at 12.30am Maskell was walking home from the Young Australian Hotel having a loud conversation on his phone.

The court heard the residents of a home he walked past asked him to be quiet, which escalated into a verbal argument before Maskell began repeatedly kicking a fence.

The court was told Maskell was intoxicated and aggressive at the time.

Maskell was taken to the watch house and during an interview said the fence was already bent and he didn’t think he had changed it much.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client couldn’t remember much from that evening but should not have turned down the street the house was on.

Ms Ramos told the court she had reminded her client he shouldn’t consume alcohol excessively, especially not on his upcoming 19th birthday.

Maskell was sentenced to nine months’ good behaviour. No conviction was recorded.

