‘Drunk and stupid’: Teen smashes glasses at local pub

A TEEN boiler maker has blamed “drunken stupidity” for when he caused a nuisance and destroyed property at a pub.

Cole Alexander Crawford, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to public nuisance and wilful damage.

On September 20 Crawford was at the Bororen Hotel Motel on the front veranda when he threw a number of empty drinking glasses owned by the hotel onto the footpath in front which caused them to smash and be destroyed.

Crawford left a short time after.

He attended a police station two days later for an interview where he said he was there drinking with his mates.

He said he was “drunk and stupid” and couldn’t provide an emergency reason for throwing the glasses.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield described his offence as “simple drunk stupidity”.

She said Crawford had returned and apologised to the publican.

Crawford was sentenced to a 12 month good behaviour bond for $1000.

No conviction was recorded.

