Four more drumlines hung at Tannum beach

Shark caught on drumlines off Gold Coast Supplied by Harrison Townsend harrison.townsend@griffithuni.edu.au Story: Laura Nelson

Shark caught on drumlines off Gold Coast Supplied by Harrison Townsend harrison.townsend@griffithuni.edu.au Story: Laura Nelson

TANNUM Sands beach now has eight drumlines, after officials yesterday installed four more baited hooks in the area.

The four additional drumlines were among 32 to be installed between Cairns and Gladstone since September, taking the number of drumlines in Queensland from 54 to 86. Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said with summer less than six weeks away the additional drumlines would give swimmers extra protection.

The drumlines were installed north of the existing two drumlines, towards Canoe Point.

The installation of the extra drumlines followed a Federa Court decision in September which meant all sharks caught within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park must be tagged and released alive within 24 hours.

The Queensland Government lost its appeal against a decision made by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal in April, brought by the Humane Society International.

The tribunal ordered the Department of Fisheries could no longer shoot dead 19 species of sharks caught in its drumlines offshore from beaches in the marine park, from north of Cairns to south of Gladstone.

In response, the Queensland Government removed 160 drumlines from 27 beaches.

Mr Butcher said the government did not have the appropriate equipment to comply with the new conditions.

In 2018-19 the two drumlines at Tannum Sands caught 12 tiger sharks, 24 bull sharks, one hammerhead, four whaler sharks and three unknown.