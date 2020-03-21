Menu
A three young adults from the same address fronted court for a number of drug offences.
Crime

Drugs, weapon found at party house

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Mar 2020 5:00 AM
Three young adults faced Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday after a search found drugs and a weapon.

Jaide Siobhan Graham, 19, pleaded guilty to possess dangerous drugs and utensil.

Will Alexander Keogh, 20, pleaded guilty to possess dangerous drug and property suspected used in connection with a drug offence.

Reuben Locklan Mann, 18, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said a search was conducted at a Tannum Sands address on February 25.

In Keogh’s room police found six MDMA pills, 27g of marijuana and scales.

In Graham’s room police found three MDMA pills, 10.2g of marijuana and a water pipe.

Police located a push knife that Mann said he had found.

Lawyer Bianca Hight said there was a party and this was Keogh’s first time using drugs. He didn't intend to do it again as he was a competitive shooter and would lose his licence.

She said Graham didn’t intend to use drugs again and Mann had no intention of using the knife and didn’t get rid of it in time.

“You all need to start changing the way you’re approaching things,” Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said.

Keogh was fined $600, Graham $550 and Mann $450. No convictions were recorded.

