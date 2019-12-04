Drugs, stolen goods, weapons found in ‘significant’ bust

A 43-YEAR-OLD South Gladstone man will appear in court later today

A 43-year-old South Gladstone man has been charged in what Gladstone Police considered to be one of the region’s most “significant” drug busts.

Police intercepted a vehicle near Mount Larcom on Monday at 4.30pm where they found 180g of methamphetamine, 70g of cocaine, cannabis, GHB, a sawn-off shot gun, two tasers, a number of knives and a number of stolen items.

Detective senior sergeant Tony Andersen said police believed the man was travelling from Mackay when he was pulled over for the routine traffic check.

“When first noticed by police he was travelling in excess of 130km/h,” Sen-Sgt Andersen said.

Detectives arrested the man and executed a search warrant at an Oxley Dr address the following day where they found more drug paraphernalia and a number of allegedly stolen items.

Sen-Sgt Andersen said police would allege the man was a primary supplier of dangerous drugs in Gladstone.

“We would hope the chain of supply of drugs into Gladstone is disrupted by this arrest,” he said.

Anthony John Robert Featherstone was charged with two counts of each supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, schedule 1 and one count each of unlawful possession of weapons category H (shotgun), unlawful possession of weapons category R (taser), unlawful possession of weapons category M (knife) and possession of stolen property.

He was remanded in custody yesterday.

He is expected to appear in Gladstone Magistrates court on Monday.