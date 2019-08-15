Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEIZED: A quantity of drugs were seized from a Gladstone house on Wednesday.
SEIZED: A quantity of drugs were seized from a Gladstone house on Wednesday. Contributed
Crime

DRUGS SEIZED: 26-year-old charged with range of offences

liana walker
by
15th Aug 2019 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man has been arrested after detectives allegedly found a quantity of drugs at a Gladstone home on Wednesday.

Acting Senior-Sergeant Nathan Lucy said police seized 6.4g of methylamphetamine contained in clip seal bags, four MDMA tablets, a number of drug utensils and a quantity of Australia currency while executing a search warrant.

The man was charged with with supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

He was taken into custody and released on bail and is due to appear at Gladstone Magistrates Court on September 2.

Sen-Sgt Lucy said these sorts of arrests were "fairly common” in Gladstone.

"Any drugs taken off the streets and offenders prosecuted can have a positive impact on the community,” Sen-Sgt Lucy said.

drug arrest drug possession drugs drug supply mdma meth
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    WANTED: Teens on the loose after crime spree

    premium_icon WANTED: Teens on the loose after crime spree

    Crime Police are searching for two 'out of control' teens who could be responsible for about 30 offences around Gladstone.

    'Got on well with everyone': VMR remembers one of its own

    premium_icon 'Got on well with everyone': VMR remembers one of its own

    Community Radio operator fondly remembered for loving life

    TOXIC TRUTH: 'My boobs were making me sick'

    premium_icon TOXIC TRUTH: 'My boobs were making me sick'

    Health CQ woman speaks out after six-year battle to reclaim her health

    OUTAGE: Why thousands of houses were without power

    premium_icon OUTAGE: Why thousands of houses were without power

    News UPDATE: Power has been restored to Boyne Tannum.