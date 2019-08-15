DRUGS SEIZED: 26-year-old charged with range of offences

SEIZED: A quantity of drugs were seized from a Gladstone house on Wednesday.

A 26-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man has been arrested after detectives allegedly found a quantity of drugs at a Gladstone home on Wednesday.

Acting Senior-Sergeant Nathan Lucy said police seized 6.4g of methylamphetamine contained in clip seal bags, four MDMA tablets, a number of drug utensils and a quantity of Australia currency while executing a search warrant.

The man was charged with with supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

He was taken into custody and released on bail and is due to appear at Gladstone Magistrates Court on September 2.

Sen-Sgt Lucy said these sorts of arrests were "fairly common” in Gladstone.

"Any drugs taken off the streets and offenders prosecuted can have a positive impact on the community,” Sen-Sgt Lucy said.