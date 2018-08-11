Drugs made defendant like a 'different person': Magistrate

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was crucial the defendant continue his drug recovery.

"IT'S almost as if there are two different people before me."

That's how magistrate Dennis Kinsella characterised the case of Matthew Stewart Peachey, 28, who appeared at Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Peachey pleaded guilty to burglary after a February incident in which he broke into a demountable building at a worksite and stole a water pump after drinking at a nearby pub.

He later felt guilty and left the pump somewhere in bushland, telling police he had stolen it because he had no money and "wanted to see some".

Lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client later told her he had "never done anything so stupid before", and was now two months clean after a history of using ice.

She said he had since found a job and presented the court with a glowing character reference from the man's new employer, as well as three of his in-laws.

Mr Kinsella commented on the difference between the man described in the references and Peachey's behaviour in February, noting it was as if he were "two different people".

"It would seem that absent the issue of drugs... (you are) otherwise a gainful member of our community," he said.

"People regard you as an asset when it comes to your place of employment, and they also regard you as someone who is a loving, caring person who holds good values."

He commended Peachey's progress along the road to recovery, but took the unusual step of imposing a sentence beyond what had been submitted by police prosecutor Joel Sleep.

Rather than a suspended sentence, Mr Kinsella imposed a four-month prison sentence with immediate parole.

"Your rehabilitation, to my mind, protects the community," he told Peachey.

"Make sure that you remain drug free... and (continue on) that road to rehabilitation which you are to be complimented for."