Drugs left in teen’s room after party

A GLADSTONE woman who was found with tablets in her bedroom said they were left there by someone else at a party.

Johanna Joy Jamie De Jong, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffith told the court that on August 21 police executed a search warrant at a South Gladstone address where De Jong’s bedroom was locked while she was out.

De Jong came home shortly after and unlocked the door where police located three MDMA tablets.

De Jong told the court the drugs were not hers and they had been left behind by someone who attended a party at her house.

De Jong was sentenced to a six-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $400.

