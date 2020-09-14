Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone woman pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.
A Gladstone woman pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs.
Crime

Drugs left in teen’s room after party

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman who was found with tablets in her bedroom said they were left there by someone else at a party.

Johanna Joy Jamie De Jong, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Griffith told the court that on August 21 police executed a search warrant at a South Gladstone address where De Jong’s bedroom was locked while she was out.

De Jong came home shortly after and unlocked the door where police located three MDMA tablets.

De Jong told the court the drugs were not hers and they had been left behind by someone who attended a party at her house.

De Jong was sentenced to a six-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $400.

Read more drug possession:

Leopard print crop top doesn’t impress magistrate

Young Gladstone man keeps reoffending

5 months of offending catches up with Gladstone man

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BARGAIN: Score $79 flights to Brisbane

        Premium Content BARGAIN: Score $79 flights to Brisbane

        Travel Here’s how Gladstone residents can take advantage of the sale.

        How to score a job at Gladstone Ports Corporation

        Premium Content How to score a job at Gladstone Ports Corporation

        Careers The 18-month program is designed to equip trainees with a hands-on experience in...

        IN COURT: 35 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 35 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...

        Crews called to Yarwun vegetation fire

        Premium Content Crews called to Yarwun vegetation fire

        News FIRE and emergency crews were called to Yarwun yesterday after a large tree fell...