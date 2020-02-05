Drugs left Bieber ‘near death’

Justin Bieber has opened up about the depths of his drug addiction and the measures he’s taking to get healthy in a new documentary. Picture: YouTube

Justin Bieber has revealed his drug addiction was so bad he felt like he was "dying".

The pop star, 25, said he would smoke marijuana and pop pills as soon as he woke up.

He told how he was dependent on marijuana at 13 - and later took other drugs including a codeine-based cocktail plus MDMA and mushrooms, reports The Sun.

"My security were coming in at night to check my pulse," Bieber says in the YouTube documentary, Seasons.

"People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy, scary."

Bieber said he stopped as he feared he would die.

Justin Bieber, with wife Hailey, has opened up about his past drug addiction. Picture: Getty Images

His doctor Daniel Amen says "he was a wreck" when he first met the star in 2014.

Bieber also said that: "Anti-depressants help me get out of bed."

Bieber's recovery routine now includes a hyperbaric chamber and endures IV infusions to rid his body of toxins following years of drug abuse.

Hailey Bieber said people would think her pop star husband’s hyperbaric chamber was just “rich people s**t”. Picture: YouTube

The 25-year-old singer explained that he had been "struggling with a lot of anxiety" as he climbed into his own personal chamber during the 14-minute video.

"I've abused my body in the past and now I'm just in the recovery process trying to make sure I'm taking care of my body and taking care of the vessel that God's given me," he said.

In the documentary, Bieber explained how the hyperbaric chamber worked.

"It fills up with oxygen," he said.

"I really have been struggling with a lot of anxiety. You get more oxygen to your brain so it decreases your stress levels. It's pretty cool."

Justin Bieber has said his security were “checking” his pulse at nights when he was in the depths of his drug addiction. Picture: YouTube

Hailey Bieber has said her husband was “so sick”. Picture: YouTube

Bieber's wife, Hailey, admitted that the couple has various chambers available for the singer to use at their house and in the studio.

"People are going to think he is a crazy person," she said. "People are going to be like, 'What is this contraption machine, that's some rich people s**t.'

Justin and Hailey Bieber on their wedding day. Picture: YouTube

"Mental health is so important to get on top of," Bieber added. "If you have ADHD if you have … something and you don't want to take medicine, I strongly believe in it."

The episode also documents him being diagnosed with Lyme disease after he was mistakenly told he was bipolar.

Justin Bieber with his mum, Pattie Mallette, and wife, Hailey. Picture: getty Images

He said: "It feels good to now know why I felt so crappy all this time."

Hailey Bieber added: "He just felt so sick and there was no explanation for what was going on."

Justin Bieber has struggled with addiction and mental health problems. Picture: YouTube

