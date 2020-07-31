Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jamie Kristopher Landwehr, 27, pleaded guilty one charge of possessing drugs at Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30, 2020. Photo: Bev Lacey
Jamie Kristopher Landwehr, 27, pleaded guilty one charge of possessing drugs at Moranbah Magistrates Court on July 30, 2020. Photo: Bev Lacey
Crime

Drugs hidden inside knife handle at CQ mining town

Kristen Booth
31st Jul 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAINBOW Beach man has been caught with amphetamines hidden inside the handle of a knife while at Moranbah.

Jamie Kristopher Landwehr, 27, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing drugs at Moranbah Magistrates Court today.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said Landwehr was intercepted by police on April 26 on Belyando Ave, Moranbah.

He appeared to be drug affected at the time, which led police to search the vehicle, Sgt Cramp said.

Police located a knife behind the drivers seat, which had a false bottom that could be unscrewed and when opened they found two clip seal bags, the court heard.

READ: Man stored meth pipe in sock hidden in pant pocket

Sgt Cramp said one bag was empty and the other contained three empty capsules and a small quantity of white powder that was revealed to be 1g of amphetamine.

Duty lawyer Sean Gibbs said Landwehr was a chef at Rainbow Beach and was visiting family at Moranbah at the time of the incident.

He said the 27-year-old had no other history of drug offending.

Landwehr was ordered to be of good behaviour for four months and no conviction was recorded.

drug offence charge jamie kristopher landwehr moranbah magistrates court possessing drugs sean gibbs
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man smoked joints before he drove and blew his tyre

        premium_icon Man smoked joints before he drove and blew his tyre

        Crime Police said his eyes were bloodshot and glazed and his speech was slow and spaced out.

        Rio focused on financial viability of Gladstone assets

        premium_icon Rio focused on financial viability of Gladstone assets

        News “Our focus remains on confirming our financial viability in Australia,” Kellie...

        IN COURT: 22 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 22 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 31.

        Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from yesterday

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Thursday, July 30.