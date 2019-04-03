Menu
DENIED: Facing a raft of charges, Shane Joseph O'Brien was unsuccessful in his application for bail in the Rockhampton Magistrate Court today.
Crime

'Drugs, guns, and money' thwarts tree-lopper's bail bid

Leighton Smith
by
3rd Apr 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"DRUGS, guns, and money" was Magistrate Jeff Clarke's succinct summary of why Shane Joseph O'Brien stood before him seeking bail.

A 35-year-old self-employed tree-lopper's defence lawyer Bryce Younger said he planned to contest a number of serious charges including obstructing a police officer, possessing property suspected of having been used in connection to a drug offence, possessing tainted property, dangerous drugs and a firearm.

Mr Younger said bail should be granted for O'Brien given that he would not be looking at a term of imprisonment if he was found guilty.

He said O'Brien planned to visit ATODs, would comply with strict court reporting conditions, he had a stable address to reside and three children he needed to financially support.

Reading through the allegations and criminal history, Magistrate Clarke was troubled.

"You sought to avoid detection, you struggled with police when they were conducting a search on you and your car, you tried to escape from them and they had to restrain you," Mr Clarke said.

"You were in possession of a number of telephones, possession of a large amount of money, nearly $5000 in cash and cannabis bundled together in different amounts."

"A hand gun was found a couple of days earlier at a local motel with your fingerprints located on the magazine."

The magistrate refused bail saying O'Brien posed an unacceptable risk to the community.

The case was adjourned until Friday.

