Ocean St busts: Drugs, grubs, tasers all in a night’s work

Police have been busy in Maroochydore’s Safe Night Out Precinct as the types of intoxicated offenders shifts from typical youths to mature-aged professionals.

SNORTING drugs off a rubbish bin, clinging to a chair during an arrest and taunting security officers to come fight are alleged in three separate, recent nights on the town in Maroochydore.

"Many people enter into the wilderness that is Ocean St without a conviction, and leave with one," Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told defendant Josh Benjamin Lloyd-Jones when he fronted court today.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens told the Daily men and women aged 18 to 23 were the typical drunk and disorderly offenders, but he was disappointed to see usually-upstanding professionals aged 30-45 enter the mix.

"The majority of people are very well behaved, it's just a small minority who sometimes give these safe night areas a bad name," the acting officer-in-charge said.

"In relation to mature offenders it's certainly disappointing, because of the example they set for young people out there.

"It's often disappointing that young people aren't looking out for each other," he added.

"Often they go out in groups, one is more intoxicated than the other, and there doesn't appear to be this looking out for your mates mentality, and unfortunately it's left for the security providers to take action."

Josh Benjamin Lloyd-Jones, 22, ran from police who believed he was snorting drugs off a bin behind the Solbar in Ocean St, Maroochydore.

In Mr Lloyd Jones' case, police prosecutor Vicky Kennedy-Grills told the court members of the public alerted police to what they believed was a group of 10 young men snorting drugs off a recycle bin behind the Solbar about 12.20am on June 23.

Senior Sergeant Kennedy-Grills said given his behaviour, Lloyd-Jones was lucky to only face an obstruct police charge.

The court heard when police attempted to detain him for a drug search, Lloyd-Jones ran off and was seen to remove something from his pocket before he jumped in the back of a car. He was arrested soon after.

Defence lawyer Chelsea Emery told the court her client had no criminal history, was a roofer and had represented the Sunshine Coast in sporting events.

She said the night of the offence, he had consumed half a carton of alcohol, about nine vodka Red Bulls and she "suspected something else" was ingested.

He was fined $450 and a conviction was not recorded.

Senior Sergeant Stephens told the Daily revellers risked double the ordinary fine for offences committed in or near a licensed premises.

He explained this was to deter disorderly behaviour in areas intended for the public to enjoy fun, frivolity and a beer without fear of being assaulted.

"Regretfully, some people spoil it for others," he said.

Sgt Stephens said arrests were often the last resort after people disobeyed a warning or a move on notice to leave the area for a stated period of time.

Sgt Stephens said both drugs and alcohol were an issue in the precinct, but illicit substances were harder to detect.