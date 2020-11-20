Drugs found in raid on Clinton home
A GLADSTONE man was found with $4500 worth of marijuana after police executed a search warrant at his Clinton residence.
During the police raid on September 10, officers located 266.9g of marijuana, two brass metal pipes, one glass bong, digital scales, a grinder and a bowl with cannabis residue.
The items belonged to 58-year-old David Wayne Sinclair who pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 13 to possessing dangerous drugs, utensils and property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court the marijuana was worth about $4500.
He said Sinclair had a relevant, but dated, criminal history which included cultivating marijuana in 2004.
Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said he believed Sinclair would benefit from a probation order, however the magistrate did not agree.
Sinclair was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment which was immediately suspended for 12 months.
