Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man was found with $4.5k worth of marijuana.
A Gladstone man was found with $4.5k worth of marijuana.
Crime

Drugs found in raid on Clinton home

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
20th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man was found with $4500 worth of marijuana after police executed a search warrant at his Clinton residence.

During the police raid on September 10, officers located 266.9g of marijuana, two brass metal pipes, one glass bong, digital scales, a grinder and a bowl with cannabis residue.

The items belonged to 58-year-old David Wayne Sinclair who pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 13 to possessing dangerous drugs, utensils and property suspected of being used in connection with a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court the marijuana was worth about $4500.

He said Sinclair had a relevant, but dated, criminal history which included cultivating marijuana in 2004.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said he believed Sinclair would benefit from a probation order, however the magistrate did not agree.

Sinclair was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment which was immediately suspended for 12 months.

Read more drug stories:

Drug grower gives tomato plant excuse

Drugs found in driver’s car

Woman used illegal steroids to cope with body pain

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tenders called for new $4m Biloela police station

        Premium Content Tenders called for new $4m Biloela police station

        News Tenders have been called for 43 trades required for the demolition and construction of the Biloela police station.

        MEGA-GALLERY: Tannum Sands State High School formal 2020

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Tannum Sands State High School formal 2020

        News HUNDREDS of Tannum Sands State High School students celebrated the end of an era...

        Search suspended for missing Boyne Island man

        Premium Content Search suspended for missing Boyne Island man

        News Craig Gordon’s boat was located at Balaclava Island, near the top end of Curtis...

        How tight Gladstone’s rental market really is

        Premium Content How tight Gladstone’s rental market really is

        News ‘It is rare for a rental property to remain available for more than 10 days.’