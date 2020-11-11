Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man told police there were drugs in his car. Picture: iStock
A man told police there were drugs in his car. Picture: iStock
Crime

Drugs found in driver’s car

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man told police where they would find the drugs in his car when he was pulled over on October 16.

Martin Graham Syphers, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug possession.

Syphers was intercepted in Barney Point at 6.20am where he informed police he had marijuana in his car.

Police located 1g of marijuana which Syphers said it was his and he smoked it.

Syphers appeared self-represented in court however did not say anything.

He was fined $200, a conviction was recorded.

Read more drug possession:

Woman used illegal steroids to cope with body pain

Former strip club worker caught with drugs, pipe

Police search finds drugs packed into bags, scales

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 11 Gladstone eateries ordered to improve standards

        Premium Content REVEALED: 11 Gladstone eateries ordered to improve standards

        News Businesses failing to comply with safety standards across the Gladstone region.

        • 11th Nov 2020 11:05 AM
        Man fought bar manager after being asked to leave

        Premium Content Man fought bar manager after being asked to leave

        Crime Alan Scott Nelson was asked to depart the venue due to his behaviour and...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 10.

        Gladstone's worst streets for drug crime revealed | List

        Premium Content Gladstone's worst streets for drug crime revealed | List

        News THE latest police statistics for October make for some very interesting reading.