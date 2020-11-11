Drugs found in driver’s car

A man told police there were drugs in his car. Picture: iStock

A GLADSTONE man told police where they would find the drugs in his car when he was pulled over on October 16.

Martin Graham Syphers, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug possession.

Syphers was intercepted in Barney Point at 6.20am where he informed police he had marijuana in his car.

Police located 1g of marijuana which Syphers said it was his and he smoked it.

Syphers appeared self-represented in court however did not say anything.

He was fined $200, a conviction was recorded.

